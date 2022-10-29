Oct. 3
7:25 a.m. A person was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at the Stinker Store in Challis.
4:47 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a call on Sulpher Flats Loop in Stanley.
5:13 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were called to Dump Road.
Oct. 5
12:15 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Summit Circle.
1:20 p.m. Stanley volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Idaho Highway 75.
Oct. 6
10:10 a.m. Deputies Chris Harvey and Gavin Jones checked on a report of a trespasser on Morgan Creek.
9:02 p.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts responded to an accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
10:32 p.m. An assault was reported in Mackay.
Oct. 7
7:16 p.m. A hiker was reported overdue in the Deadman's Hole area.
7:47 p.m. Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire on River Drive in Clayton. It turned out to be a false alarm.
8 p.m. An accident was reported on Bar Road near Mackay.
9:01 p.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a report that a vehicle was in the river.
Oct. 8
3:16 a.m. An alcohol violation was reported at Bux's Place in Challis.
4:52 p.m. Someone on College Street in Mackay reported being threatened.
8:52 p.m. Someone was arrested on suspicion of drug possession in Challis.
Oct. 9
9:10 a.m. A dog was reported running loose on Skyline Drive in Challis.
11:56 a.m. Challis ambulance workers were called to a residence on Birch Creek.
Oct. 10
2:46 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on U.S. 93 near Fish Hatchery Road near Mackay.
Oct. 11
7:07 a.m. Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to an auto accident on Bartlett Point Road.
5:44 p.m. A break-in was reported at 7C Storage in Mackay.
5:47 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters were sent to the Garden Creek Farms greenhouses for a fire. Firefighter Doug Hammond said it was easily resolved, but it appeared brush had been cleared by burns near the buildings.
Oct. 12
11:04 a.m. Challis volunteer firefighters and a BLM fire crew put out a brush fire at Living Waters Ranch. It started as a controlled burn and the wind kicked it up. Few Challis firefighters responded, Hammond said, so BLM firefighters assisted. Small lines and needing to move water uphill resulted in a lengthy firefighter response, he said.
Oct. 13
10:32 a.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts was sent to an accident at Stanley Lake.
7:24 p.m. An unwelcome person was reported at a house on Bartlett Point Road near Mackay.
Oct. 14
11:22 a.m. Harvey followed up on a report of an assault that reportedly occurred near Mackay Mine Hill.
4:06 p.m. A vehicle was reported driving on the Lombard Trail.
5:23 p.m. Mackay ambulance and fire volunteers responded to an auto accident on Old Chilly Road.
Oct. 15
12:32 p.m. Harvey was sent to Cherry Creek Road near Mackay when someone reported that a gun had been fired there.
