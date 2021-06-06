March 20

1:40 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of property damage on Main in Challis.

5:37 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a DUI in Lower Stanley.

7:04 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.

11:51 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a reported assault on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

March 21

10:48 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a theft in Lower Stanley.

2:53 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted another agency on U.S. 93 in Moore.

5:48 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Lower Stanley.

March 22

3:42 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.

11:08 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to possible property damage on College Street in Mackay.

6:19 p.m. Downey responded to a theft on Fifth Street in Challis.

March 23

1:29 a.m. Downey responded to a noise complaint on Valley Avenue in Challis.

March 24

1:20 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of harassment on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

2:59 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Ellis.

3:40 p.m. The Stanly ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.

March 25

12:16 a.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to a cow-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

4:06 a.m. Gilchrist responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.

2:49 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

6:07 p.m. Peterson responded to a theft reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.

March 26

1:44 p.m. Gilchrist responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho 75 in Challis.

6:03 p.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to a theft reported on Greene Way in Mackay.

9:54 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an accident at the Elk Creek Campground near Stanley.

