March 20
1:40 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of property damage on Main in Challis.
5:37 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a DUI in Lower Stanley.
7:04 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
11:51 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a reported assault on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
March 21
10:48 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a theft in Lower Stanley.
2:53 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted another agency on U.S. 93 in Moore.
5:48 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Lower Stanley.
March 22
3:42 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
11:08 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to possible property damage on College Street in Mackay.
6:19 p.m. Downey responded to a theft on Fifth Street in Challis.
March 23
1:29 a.m. Downey responded to a noise complaint on Valley Avenue in Challis.
March 24
1:20 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of harassment on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
2:59 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
3:40 p.m. The Stanly ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
March 25
12:16 a.m. The Challis ambulance and Challis and Pahsimeroi fire volunteers responded to a cow-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
4:06 a.m. Gilchrist responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:49 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
6:07 p.m. Peterson responded to a theft reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.
March 26
1:44 p.m. Gilchrist responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho 75 in Challis.
6:03 p.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to a theft reported on Greene Way in Mackay.
9:54 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an accident at the Elk Creek Campground near Stanley.