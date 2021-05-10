April 26
9:27 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on Morgan Creek Road in Challis.
7:41 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted another agency on Panther Creek Road in Lemhi County.
11:05 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a burglary on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
11:07 p.m. Downey responded to a report of child abuse on Clinic Road in Challis.
April 27
2:40 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
April 28
6:46 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to reckless driver in the Mackay area.
2:24 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a complaint at Mackay Reservoir.