JUNE 12
7:27 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a report of a trespasser at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
9:50 p.m. Downey checked on a report of a trespasser on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
JUNE 14
12:34 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a 911 medical call in the Stanley RV park.
JUNE 16
10:23 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Joel Peterson checked on an open door at a business on Main in Challis.
5:17 p.m. The Challis ambulance staff transported a patient.
6:55 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien checked into a report of threats made in Mackay.
JUNE 17
6:11 p.m. A driver was cited for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
11:30 p.m. Deputies arrested a person at Perk’s Bar in Mackay on suspicion of aggravated assault when an incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
JUNE 18
12:28 a.m. Downey checked on a report of a prowler on Sixth Street in Challis.
8:55 a.m. Deputy Levi Maydole responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Idaho 75 near Obsidian.
11:43 a.m. Maydole was called to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
JUNE 19
11:32 p.m. An assault was reported at Perk’s Bar in Mackay.
3:37 p.m. Someone complained about an animal on Custer Street in Mackay.
JUNE 21
6:19 p.m. Challis ambulance staffers went to the Challis Area Health Center for a medical call.
JUNE 22
12:04 a.m. An incident of battery was reported in Stanley.
2:16 a.m. Deputy Crissi Gilchrist checked on a alarm going off at a Challis business.
3:35 p.m. An complaint about an animal on Summit Drive in Mackay was filed with the Sheriff’s Office.
5:06 p.m. Stanley ambulance and fire volunteers and Maydole responded to an accident at the Trap Creek Campground near Stanley.
JUNE 24
9:11 a.m. A theft was reported in Challis.
12:02 p.m. Maydole and O’Brien checked on a report of shooting at Hell Roaring Campground near Stanley.
6:02 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were called to a motorcycle accident on Summit Circle.
JUNE 25
4:08 p.m. Property on Edna McGowan street in Stanley was damaged in a hit and run accident.
JUNE 26
1:50 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a foul smell in Challis.
2:53 p.m. Harassment was reported on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
7:23 p.m. Maydole checked on a report of disorderly conduct at Papa Brunee’s in Stanley.
