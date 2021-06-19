June 2

7:44 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a spilled load of wood on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.

11:19 a.m. Downey and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Lambs Market in Challis.

2:27 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a dog bite on Greene Way in Mackay.

3 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted another agency in the Mackay area.

9:16 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted another agency in the Stanley area.

June 3

12:39 p.m. Bureau of Land Management Ranger Amanda Schramm responded to suspicious circumstances by Big Creek near May.

4:40 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Butte Avenue in Challis.

June 4

2:04 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an injured person on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.

4:09 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and Rosenkrance responded to an alarm at Ireland Bank in Mackay.

5:33 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Idaho Highway 75 near Bayhorse.

10:18 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho 75 near the Stanley Ranger Station.

June 5

7:28 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.

June 6

11:03 a.m. Downey responded to suspicious circumstances on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

3:13 p.m. Downey responded to a family disturbance on Molly Lane in Challis.

8:29 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

June 7

10:20 a.m. Downey responded to an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 93 in Challis.

1:55 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint on Hotsprings Road in Challis.

4:43 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint at Challis city park.

6:39 p.m. Downey responded to a break-in on Main in Challis.

8:37 p.m. Downey responded to an unwanted person on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

9:22 p.m. Downey responded to an unwanted person on Seventh Street in Challis.

10:55 p.m. Downey responded to a domestic disturbance on Fifth Street in Challis.

June 8

10:44 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a trespasser on Old Loop Road in Mackay.

12:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ima Mine Way in Patterson.

3:19 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

June 9

6:55 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

