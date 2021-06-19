June 2
7:44 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a spilled load of wood on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
11:19 a.m. Downey and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Lambs Market in Challis.
2:27 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a dog bite on Greene Way in Mackay.
3 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted another agency in the Mackay area.
9:16 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted another agency in the Stanley area.
June 3
12:39 p.m. Bureau of Land Management Ranger Amanda Schramm responded to suspicious circumstances by Big Creek near May.
4:40 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Butte Avenue in Challis.
June 4
2:04 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an injured person on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.
4:09 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and Rosenkrance responded to an alarm at Ireland Bank in Mackay.
5:33 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on Idaho Highway 75 near Bayhorse.
10:18 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho 75 near the Stanley Ranger Station.
June 5
7:28 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.
June 6
11:03 a.m. Downey responded to suspicious circumstances on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
3:13 p.m. Downey responded to a family disturbance on Molly Lane in Challis.
8:29 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
June 7
10:20 a.m. Downey responded to an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 93 in Challis.
1:55 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
4:43 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint at Challis city park.
6:39 p.m. Downey responded to a break-in on Main in Challis.
8:37 p.m. Downey responded to an unwanted person on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
9:22 p.m. Downey responded to an unwanted person on Seventh Street in Challis.
10:55 p.m. Downey responded to a domestic disturbance on Fifth Street in Challis.
June 8
10:44 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a trespasser on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
12:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ima Mine Way in Patterson.
3:19 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
June 9
6:55 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.