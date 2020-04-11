March 23
8:06 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a burglary report at Ivie’s Market warehouse on Main Street in Mackay.
March 24
5:29 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
8:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
March 25
1 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of possible fraud on Butte Avenue in Challis.
March 26
12:46 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams assisted someone on Park Avenue in Mackay.
5:47 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a missing person in the Challis area.
March 28
2:35 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an alarm on Norse Drive in Challis.
March 29
4:44 p.m. Mackay fire volunteers and Williams responded to a report of a dog in Mackay Reservoir.
9:43 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a possible break-in on Kathy’s Way in Mackay.