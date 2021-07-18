July 1
5:39 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to suspicious circumstances on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
7:26 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Skyline Drive in Challis.
9:48 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
July 2
6:33 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
9:28 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a traffic issue on Main Street in Mackay.
10:55 a.m. The Stanley ambulance assisted Blaine County Sheriff's Office deputies near Alturus Lake.
2:24 p.m. Deputy John Haugh rescued a 10-year-old girl from Redfish Lake.
2:30 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a theft on Pine Street in Mackay.
10:16 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
July 3
12:27 a.m. Williams responded to a reported assault at a fishing site on the Big Lost River near Mackay.
3:59 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call.
July 4
3:23 a.m. Downey responded to a cow-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Challis.
4:26 a.m. Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Leslie.
6:13 a.m. Downey and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Seventh Street in Challis.
9:53 a.m. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
10:08 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
2:38 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of indecent exposure at Redfish Lake.
5:42 p.m. Williams responded to an accident on Houston Road in Mackay.
July 5
9:33 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a dog bite at the Riverside Campground near Stanley.
11:24 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
12:15 p.m. O’Brien was called to a road blockage on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
2:53 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a reported reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.
3:49 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
11:22 p.m. Downey responded to a reported theft on North Avenue in Challis.
July 6
11:09 a.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to an accident on Mackay Mine Hill.
3:47 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of runaways in Challis.
7:41 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to reported property damage on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
July 7
5:28 a.m. Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Valley View Lane in Challis.
10:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Upper Hot Springs Road in Challis.
11:23 a.m. Peterson assisted someone on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a family dispute on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.