Aug. 12
10:08 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a parking complaint on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
12:56 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a motorcycle accident on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
8 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a Fish and Game violation at Cape Horn Creek near Stanley.
8:54 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Forest Service Road 579 near Stanley.
9:17 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of disturbing the peace at the Wagon Wheel Motel in Mackay.
10 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of harassment at Bux’s Place in Challis.
10:38 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
Aug. 13
1:08 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a fireworks complaint near Challis.
10:21 a.m. Downey responded to report of harassment on Valley Road in Challis.
8:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Challis Golf Course.
10:34 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a traffic issue on Main in Challis.
11:32 p.m. Idaho State Police officers responded to a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
Aug. 14
2:02 a.m. O’Brien responded to a possible DUI on Fifth Street in Challis.
2:09 a.m. Rosenkrance assisted someone at Cottonwood Campground.
7:45 a.m. Rosenkrance was called to check on an overdue person on Whitworth Circle in Mackay.
9:45 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Road in Challis.
10:16 a.m. The Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
11:43 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a traffic complaint at the Challis Golf Course.
1:13 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10:23 p.m. Deputies Matt Williams and Rosenkrance responded to a report of aggravated battery at the Challis Golf Course.
Aug. 15
10:46 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a disturbance on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.
2:21 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to an accident near Stanley.
4:01 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake.
5:27 p.m. Rosenkrance was called to check on an overdue person on Trail Creek Road.
Aug. 16
10:04 a.m. O’Brien responded to an animal complaint on Thompson Creek Way in Clayton.
6:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
8:33 p.m. Downey responded to suspicious circumstances at Challis High School.
9:25 p.m. The Mackay ambulance, Mackay fire volunteers and Gilchrist responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.
Aug. 17
10:45 a.m. O’Brien responded to a disturbance at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.
3:27 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Blaine County.
10:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on River Run Road in Challis.
11:06 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 75 in Challis.
11:29 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Stanley.
Aug. 18
10:47 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to report of property damage on College Street in Mackay.
3:08 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Blaine County.
4:46 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of harassment at the Challis city park.
6:28 p.m. Williams and Rosenkrance located a lost person in Copper Basin near Mackay.
7:45 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake.