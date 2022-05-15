APRIL 25

8:50 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of vandalism at Mackay High School.

11 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of a report of impersonation in Challis.

APRIL 26

3:38 p.m. Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters doused a file in a pile of manure on McCoy Lane in May.

APRIL 27

4:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street.

APRIL 28

3:57 p.m. Mackay firefighters were called to a structure fire on McCaleb Estates.

APRIL 29

10:10 a.m. A report of threats made in Mackay was filed with the Sheriff’s Office.

APRIL 30

10:21 p.m. Marshall checked on a report of property damage on 10th Street in Challis.

MAY 1

5:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street.

6:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.

MAY 2

5:07 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.

MAY 3

9:12 p.m. Deputies Marshall and Trevor Downey responded to a report of a shooting on Piva Road in Challis.

9:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 near Challis.

MAY 4

8:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

MAY 5

8:42 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson checked on a report of threats made at the Stinker Store in Challis.

MAY 7

9:03 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Custer Road in May.

3:35 p.m. Vandalism on Highline Drive in Challis was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

3:37 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Sulfur Flats in Stanley.

MAY 8

9:42 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

11:58 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew assisted with a medical transport between Clayton and Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you