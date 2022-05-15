APRIL 25
8:50 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of vandalism at Mackay High School.
11 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of a report of impersonation in Challis.
APRIL 26
3:38 p.m. Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters doused a file in a pile of manure on McCoy Lane in May.
APRIL 27
4:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street.
APRIL 28
3:57 p.m. Mackay firefighters were called to a structure fire on McCaleb Estates.
APRIL 29
10:10 a.m. A report of threats made in Mackay was filed with the Sheriff’s Office.
APRIL 30
10:21 p.m. Marshall checked on a report of property damage on 10th Street in Challis.
MAY 1
5:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street.
6:22 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
MAY 2
5:07 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
MAY 3
9:12 p.m. Deputies Marshall and Trevor Downey responded to a report of a shooting on Piva Road in Challis.
9:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 near Challis.
MAY 4
8:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
MAY 5
8:42 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson checked on a report of threats made at the Stinker Store in Challis.
MAY 7
9:03 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Custer Road in May.
3:35 p.m. Vandalism on Highline Drive in Challis was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
3:37 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Sulfur Flats in Stanley.
MAY 8
9:42 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
11:58 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew assisted with a medical transport between Clayton and Challis.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.