Oct. 31
6:50 a.m. An auto struck an elk on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
Nov. 1
11:50 a.m. Challis volunteer firefighters responded to a fire call near the intersection of Valley and U.S. Highway 93.
8:28 p.m. Someone on U.S. 93 South near Challis reported an animal had been abused.
Nov. 3
12:27 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Main street.
Nov. 4
8:30 a.m. Someone reported items had been stolen from their vehicle on Third Street in Challis.
1 p.m. Credit card fraud was reported at Lambs Market in Challis.
11:46 p.m. Deputy Chris Harvey responded to a site on U.S. 93 near Mackay where an unwanted person was reported.
Nov. 5
8:11 a.m. Someone was arrested on Valley Avenue in Challis after a search warrant was executed.
8:15 a.m. Someone was arrested on Challis Creek Road in Challis after a search warrant was executed.
8:52 a.m. Someone was arrested on River Run Road in Challis after a search warrant was executed.
11:14 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Ninth Street.
1:34 p.m. An auto accident was reported on U.S. 93 near Challis.
2:22 p.m. A driver struck an animal on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
5:35 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue.
Nov. 6
8:01 p.m. Challis fire volunteers responded to a brush fire on Lime Creek.
Nov. 7
7:04 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Butte Avenue.
Nov. 9
12:09 p.m. An accident was reported at Main and U.S. 93 in Challis.
1:33 p.m. An accident was reported at Main and Seventh streets in Challis.
7:46 p.m. Harvey checked on a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
Nov. 10
3:32 p.m. Stanley and Clayton firefighters and Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to an auto fire on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
Nov. 12
12:54 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a call at the Redstone apartments.
