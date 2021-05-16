April 29
10:08 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of fraud on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
April 30
11:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
4:36 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted someone in Spar Canyon near Challis.
4:49 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson checked out water on the road on Bradbury Lane in Challis.
7:37 p.m. Peterson responded to a suspicious person seen on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
May 2
8:38 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a complaint on U.S. 93 in Challis.
9:06 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a complaint on Custer Street in Mackay.
10:21 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing on U.S. 93 in Challis.
1:53 p.m. Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
May 3
1:55 p.m. Gilchrist checked out an abandoned vehicle on Elk Lane in Challis.
5:31 p.m. Williams responded to a tobacco violation at Mackay High School.
5:52 p.m. Downey responded to an alcohol violation on Main in Challis.
7:03 p.m. Downey responded to a noise complaint on Valley View Circle in Challis.
11:33 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a reckless driver in the Mackay area.
May 4
7:45 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a possible DUI on Wilson Road in Challis.
5:57 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on Meadow Road in Challis.
May 5
2:32 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sleeping Deer Road in Challis.
10:53 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Gilchrist responded to a disturbance at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.
1:09 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sunrise Drive in Challis.
2:27 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call.