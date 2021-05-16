April 29

10:08 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of fraud on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.

April 30

11:02 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

4:36 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted someone in Spar Canyon near Challis.

4:49 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson checked out water on the road on Bradbury Lane in Challis.

7:37 p.m. Peterson responded to a suspicious person seen on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

May 2

8:38 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a complaint on U.S. 93 in Challis.

9:06 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a complaint on Custer Street in Mackay.

10:21 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing on U.S. 93 in Challis.

1:53 p.m. Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

May 3

1:55 p.m. Gilchrist checked out an abandoned vehicle on Elk Lane in Challis.

5:31 p.m. Williams responded to a tobacco violation at Mackay High School.

5:52 p.m. Downey responded to an alcohol violation on Main in Challis.

7:03 p.m. Downey responded to a noise complaint on Valley View Circle in Challis.

11:33 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a reckless driver in the Mackay area.

May 4

7:45 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a possible DUI on Wilson Road in Challis.

5:57 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of trespassing on Meadow Road in Challis.

May 5

2:32 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sleeping Deer Road in Challis.

10:53 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Gilchrist responded to a disturbance at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.

1:09 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Sunrise Drive in Challis.

2:27 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call.

