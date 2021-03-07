Feb. 18
1:01 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm at Ken’s Club in Mackay.
8:45 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crisis Gilchrist responded to a report of fraud on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
11:55 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.
3:18 p.m. Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to an accident at Lambs Market in Challis.
Feb. 20
12:55 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
12:16 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a complaint on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
Feb. 21
3:26 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of battery on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.
Feb. 23
4:35 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
2:25 p.m. Gilchrist served an arrest warrant on Ninth Street in Challis.
10:52 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a complaint at the Stinker Station in Challis.
Feb. 24
4:04 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
5:49 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of theft on Main in Challis.