Feb. 18

1:01 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm at Ken’s Club in Mackay.

8:45 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crisis Gilchrist responded to a report of fraud on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

11:55 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a reckless driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.

3:18 p.m. Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to an accident at Lambs Market in Challis.

Feb. 20

12:55 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

12:16 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a complaint on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

Feb. 21

3:26 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of battery on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.

Feb. 23

4:35 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

2:25 p.m. Gilchrist served an arrest warrant on Ninth Street in Challis.

10:52 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a complaint at the Stinker Station in Challis.

Feb. 24

4:04 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.

5:49 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of theft on Main in Challis.

