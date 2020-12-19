Nov. 30
11:54 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Deputy Justin Mitchell assisted another agency on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
Dec. 2
2:36 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Crooked Creek Lane in Stanley.
Dec. 3
3:56 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
10:54 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
4:18 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a civil complaint on Beaverland Road in Mackay.
Dec. 4
10:40 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Dec. 5
5:49 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of an animal complaint at the Village Inn in Challis.
8:51 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a DUI on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.
Dec. 6
12:26 a.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Downey responded to a report of an auto fire on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis. The driver called in the fire after he noticed mechanical issues, pulled over and discovered the engine was on fire. Firefighters had it out in under 15 minutes.
7:33 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to medical call on Summit Circle in Challis.
1:14 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of property damage on Apex Lane in Challis.
10:54 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.