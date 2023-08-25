JULY 2411:45 a.m. Someone at the Stinker Store in Challis reported being harassed.
JULY 262:14 p.m. Someone as arrested at Bayhorse Lake for fishing without a license.
6:21 p.m. Challis ambulance workers assisted someone on Valley Avenue who had been assaulted.
7:51 p.m. An accident was reported at Capitol Avenue and College Street in Mackay.
8:54 p.m. Deputy Ethan Kelly checked on a report of an assault and disturbance at Perk’s Bar and Ken’s Club in Mackay.
JULY 2711:45 a.m. Someone was arrested for trespassing at Kimble Oil and Gas in Challis.
5:34 p.m. Challis ambulance workers were sent to an accident at Third and Pleasant in Challis.
6:09 p.m. Kelly checked on a dispute about water rights on Bluebird Lane in Challis.
8:53 p.m. An assault was reported on Main Street in Mackay.
JULY 288:27 a.m. Challis and Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire in Ellis.
11:39 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted a person on Eva Falls Avenue who was having trouble breathing.
JULY 296 a.m. Someone on Custer Street in Mackay reported being threatened.
6:55 p.m. An assault was reported at Antelope Creek near Mackay.
6:55 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Skyline Drive in Challis.
8:17 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Resort.
JULY 3012:18 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call at The Sawmill Station in Clayton.
1:08 a.m. Kelly responded to a report of a fight on Ninth Street in Challis.
10:40 a.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a report of a vehicle that rolled near Torrey’s between Clayton and Stanley.
JULY 31
12:17 p.m. Ambulance crews from Challis and Stanley were sent to a medical call at 8 Mile Campground on the Custer Motorway.
AUG. 11:05 and 3:45 p.m. Two people in Challis reported incidents of fraud.
3:17 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a 911 call on Ninth Street.
AUG. 22:55 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue.
4:29 a.m. A building in Mackay was reportedly broken into and a vehicle stolen.
AUG. 31:42 a.m. An accident was reported on Custer Road in May.
7:08 a.m. A trespasser was reported in Stanley.
12:05 p.m. Vandalism was reported in Stanley.
AUG. 57:24 a.m. A break-in was reported at a building on Custer Road in May.
9:32 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers assisted an injured person at Heyburn campground.
6:17 p.m. Deputies checked on a report that a hiker on Mount Borah was overdue to return.
8:07 p.m. Deputies checked on a report that a hiker near Stanley was overdue to return.
AUG. 62:55 p.m. An incident of child abuse was reported.
6:55 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call.
9:29 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake.
