FEB. 14

9:59 a.m. The Custer County Sheriff's Office was notified of a hit and run on Valley Avenue in Challis.

11:12 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the Northgate Motel in Challis.

12:14 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.

6:50 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Wilson Road.

FEB. 15

12:14 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers took a patient from the Challis Area Health Center to the Challis Airport for air transport.

FEB. 16

7:45 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson arrested someone for trespassing at Kimble Oil & Gas in Challis. 

FEB. 18

3:19 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.

FEB. 20

6:58 p.m. Peterson responded to a disturbance on Skyline Drive in Challis. 

