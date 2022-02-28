FEB. 14
9:59 a.m. The Custer County Sheriff's Office was notified of a hit and run on Valley Avenue in Challis.
11:12 a.m. A trespasser was reported at the Northgate Motel in Challis.
12:14 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.
6:50 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Wilson Road.
FEB. 15
12:14 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers took a patient from the Challis Area Health Center to the Challis Airport for air transport.
FEB. 16
7:45 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson arrested someone for trespassing at Kimble Oil & Gas in Challis.
FEB. 18
3:19 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
FEB. 20
6:58 p.m. Peterson responded to a disturbance on Skyline Drive in Challis.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.