June 22
8:51 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to property damage report on Apex Lane in Challis.
12:04 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of child endangerment in the Mackay area.
12:49 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of fraud on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
5:31 p.m. Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to an alarm on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
June 23
12:41 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a disturbing the peace report on Main in Challis.
5:27 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report that some failed to pay at a campsite at the Salmon River Campground near Stanley.
9:37 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a disturbance of the peace issue on 11th Street in Challis.
June 24
9:42 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a civil complaint on Wall Street in Stanley.
1:25 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a suspicious person at East Idaho Credit Union in Challis.
2:40 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of threats made in Mackay.
4:47 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
7:42 p.m. Sawtooth National Recreation Area workers responded to a report of a forest fire. It was a false alarm.
June 25
6:23 a.m. Williams responded to a report of reckless driving near Mackay.
11:30 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a city ordinance issue on 10th Street in Challis.
8:01 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of road rage on U.S. 93 in Challis.
June 26
11:29 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of youths riding dirt bikes on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
12:54 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Stanley Lake.
2:36 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an auto accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
5:03 p.m. O’Brien and Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
5:16 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to an accident by Fourth of July Creek south of Stanley.
10:24 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers responded to a report of lost mountain bikers in the Basin Creek area east of Stanley. The bikers didn’t need rescuing.
11:11 p.m. Williams assisted another agency in Leslie.
June 27
5:32 a.m. Gilchrist responded to an assault at the Custer County Jail in Challis.
11:10 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Burma Road in Mackay.
1:51 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of reckless driving on Valley Road in Challis.
2:07 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
2:09 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Summit Circle in Challis.
3:20 p.m. O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
4:07 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of a capsized boat on Redfish Lake.
6:35 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of lost hikers near Bayhorse Lake.
6:51 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
June 28
2:33 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call in the East Fork area.
11:21 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a domestic disturbance near the Mackay Reservoir.
11:28 a.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist near Smiley Creek, south of Stanley.