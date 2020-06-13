May 25
2:53 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a missing person in Challis. With the assistance of Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, Gilchrist found the person.
2:55 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
5:10 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
May 26
1:59 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams and Rosenkrance responded to a report of a lost item on U.S. 93 between Challis and Mackay.
3:07 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of a vehicle-vs-deer accident on Idaho Highway 21 northwest of Stanley.
8:04 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a juvenile problem on West Custer Road in Mackay.
May 27
9:55 p.m. Search and Rescue workers responded to a report of two hikers missing in the Redfish Lake area near Stanley.
May 28
9:35 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a dog biting a person on Corrigan Lane in Challis.
10:45 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a report of an accident on Custer Road in May.
May 29
4:09 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of an accident on Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.
10:35 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Idaho 75 near Challis.
2:07 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Garden Creek Road in Challis.
3:23 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
6:32 p.m. Williams responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:36 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damaged on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
7:45 p.m. O’Brien and Idaho State Patrol officers responded to a report of someone shooting across Fisher Creek near Stanley.
May 30
12:04 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a noise complaint at a boat dock on Mackay Reservoir.
4:25 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a gas drive off on U.S. 93 in Moore.
May 31
8:48 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
9:57 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an accident on Antelope Road in Mackay.
12:08 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of vandalism on 10th Street in Challis.
8:29 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of theft on Beverland Road in Mackay.