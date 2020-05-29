May 12
7:27 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a stolen trailer on Pickett Loop in Challis.
10:48 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of someone burning without a permit on College Street in Mackay.
May 13
11:10 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of unlawful entry on East Fork Road in Clayton.
May 14
4:26 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
May 15
5:24 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
10:26 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an alarm on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
May 16
9:46 a.m. Stanley Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a report of a hiker who couldn’t get off McGown Peak west of Stanley.
12:06 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a civil complaint on Dump Road in Challis.
6:44 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a civil complaint on Bar Road in Mackay.
May 17
10:43 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing at Northgate Inn in Challis.