June 17
2:16 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue volunteers helped an injured person near Iron Creek near Stanley.
3:27 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a reported sexual assault on Stephens Road in Challis.
4:59 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
5:18 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of fraud near Mackay.
8:21 p.m. Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Skyline Drive in Challis.
June 18
3:52 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.
11:10 a.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to threats made on Remington Ridge Road in Mackay.
1:13 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
7 p.m. Peterson responded to a civil complaint in the Challis area.
8:59 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on North Avenue in Challis.
June 19
1 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a reported sex offense on Critchfield Avenue in Stanley.
10:30 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked out a city ordinance violation on 12th Street in Challis.
3:38 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of battery in the Stanley area.
4:10 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
June 20
6:35 p.m. Downey responded to a hit-and-run accident at the Challis Roadhouse.
10:24 p.m. Williams responded to a wounded pronghorn on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
June 21
9:29 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a reported sex offense on Saturday Mountain Road in Clayton.
5:51 p.m. Downey responded to a possible DUI on Foothills Road in Challis.
6:18 p.m. Downey responded to a report that a protection order had been violated in the Challis area.
June 22
8:15 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
4:12 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
June 23
1:35 a.m. Williams responded to a report that U.S. 93 near Mackay was blocked.
10:15 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of disorderly conduct on 12th Street in Challis.
12:53 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
3:33 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue.
4:43 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Valley Creek Motel in Stanley.
6:44 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Mormon Bend Campground near Stanley.