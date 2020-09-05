Aug. 17
8:07 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
2:56 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of stalking near Stanley.
4:25 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
9:46 p.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Matt Williams responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Elm Avenue in Mackay.
Aug. 18
5:02 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an elk-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Darlington.
7:06 a.m. Williams responded to a report of an deer-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
8:14 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Downey responded to a report of a civil disturbance on Valley Road in Challis.
2:36 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to an animal complaint at Stanley Lake.
Aug. 19
9:11 a.m. Williams responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Artemesia Avenue in Mackay.
10:29 a.m. Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a disturbance on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
2:36 p.m. Gilchrist and Downey responded to an animal complaint on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
3:16 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers responded to a report of a missing hiker near Windy Devil Pass near Stanley. The hiker went missing Monday, Aug. 17, spent Tuesday and Wednesday looking for his father and brother and was rescued Thursday near Born Lake.
5:59 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of an accident on Spar Canyon Road near Challis.
9:30 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Vader Drive in Sawtooth City.
10:22 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Mountain Village Saloon in Stanley.
Aug. 21
1:46 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
2:53 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of battery on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
12:44 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of people camping illegally at the Mackay rodeo grounds.
1:17 p.m. Williams responded to a report of harassment on Summit Drive in Mackay.
1:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Aug. 22
12:59 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of threats on Cliff View Lane in Challis.
2:49 p.m. Gilchrist, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of a fire on U.S. 93 in Challis. A bale of hay on the back of a truck caught fire, and the driver pulled over near the Challis Airport. Firefighters poured water on the fire and quickly had it out.
Aug. 23
8:31 a.m. Rosenkrance and Downey responded to a report of property damage on North 5480 in Mackay.
1:15 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near Stanley.
5:32 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on 12th Street in Challis.
6:21 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a fire outside the Challis Elementary School. Someone was burning weeds and the smoke made it appear a trailer was on fire, according to North Custer Rural Fire Chief Larry Garey. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.