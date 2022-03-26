MARCH 14
11:25 p.m. Fish and Game officer Matt Cahoon was called to a report of an injured elk on the highway on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.
MARCH 15
9:41 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Goat Creek road.
4:46 p.m. Challis firefighters were called to brush fire on Cottonwood Lane.
MARCH 16
2:32 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance checked on an alarm going off at Ireland Bank in Mackay.
MARCH 17
4:39 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Crest Lane.
4:07 p.m. Rosenkrance looked into a report of suspicious circumstances on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.
5:50 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Road.
7:52 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a report of a rock slide on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
MARCH 18
1:21 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Wilson Road.
4:18 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
MARCH 19
11:06 a.m. Forest Service personnel checked on a report that a vehicle was on Redfish Lake Road, which is closed for the winter.
11:21 a.m. A reckless driver was reported near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho 75.
9:29 p.m. A break-in was reported at the 7C storage units in Mackay.
MARCH 20
11:45 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and officers from Blaine County were called to a one-vehicle accident on Idaho 75 near Petit Lake.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.