MARCH 14

11:25 p.m. Fish and Game officer Matt Cahoon was called to a report of an injured elk on the highway on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.

MARCH 15

9:41 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Goat Creek road.

4:46 p.m. Challis firefighters were called to brush fire on Cottonwood Lane.

MARCH 16

2:32 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance checked on an alarm going off at Ireland Bank in Mackay.

MARCH 17

4:39 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Crest Lane.

4:07 p.m. Rosenkrance looked into a report of suspicious circumstances on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.

5:50 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Road.

7:52 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a report of a rock slide on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.

MARCH 18

1:21 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Wilson Road.

4:18 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.

MARCH 19

11:06 a.m. Forest Service personnel checked on a report that a vehicle was on Redfish Lake Road, which is closed for the winter.

11:21 a.m. A reckless driver was reported near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho 75.

9:29 p.m. A break-in was reported at the 7C storage units in Mackay.

MARCH 20

11:45 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and officers from Blaine County were called to a one-vehicle accident on Idaho 75 near Petit Lake.

