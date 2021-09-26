Sept. 9
12:21 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a disturbance reported on Obsidian Avenue in Stanley.
10:05 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on Main Street in Mackay.
11:09 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska checked on an overdue person on East Fork Road.
1:50 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to reported suspicious circumstances on Valley View Lane in Challis.
3:12 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
5:13 p.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident near Challis.
5:45 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Redfish Lake.
9:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
10:45 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Wilson Road in Challis.
10:48 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a reported disturbance on Rose Avenue in Mackay.
Sept. 10
5 p.m. O’Brien responded to a reported disturbance in Lower Stanley.
Sept. 11
11:22 a.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers assisted an injured hiker on Iron Creek Trail near Stanley.
12:20 p.m. O’Brien checked on an overdue person at Yellow Belly Lake near Stanley.
2:23 p.m. O’Brien responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
10:06 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a fireworks complaint in Challis.
Sept. 12
11:20 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a missing person at Bux’s Place in Challis.
5:32 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance checked on overdue people in the Copper Basin area near Mackay.
6:19 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall and Butte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a dispute on Houston Road in Mackay.
7:51 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
Sept. 13
12:30 p.m. Gilchrist responded to an accident outside Papa Brunee’s in Stanley.
8:45 p.m. Downey responded to a theft reported on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
Sept. 14
3:59 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a deer-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
Sept. 15
8:41 a.m. Gilchrist, Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
12:41 p.m. O’Brien was called to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
4:30 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, Stanley fire volunteers and Stanley ambulance workers were called to an airplane accident at the Stanley Airport.
5:47 p.m. Peterson responded to a battery reported on 12th Street in Challis.
6:27 p.m. Pumphrey assisted someone on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
7:29 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10:57 p.m. Marshall responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.