FEB. 20
6:20 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance checked on a complaint made at Mackay Reservoir.
FEB. 21
8:46 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 21.
FEB. 23
9:47 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Apex Lane in Challis.
7:19 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of a dispute on South Avenue.
FEB. 24
9:47 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to the clinic for a patient transfer.
10:39 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an auto accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
FEB. 25
3:31 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Valley Road in Challis.
FEB. 27
9:57 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
