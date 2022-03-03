FEB. 20

6:20 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance checked on a complaint made at Mackay Reservoir.

FEB. 21

8:46 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 21.

FEB. 23

9:47 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Apex Lane in Challis.

7:19 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of a dispute on South Avenue.

FEB. 24

9:47 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers were called to the clinic for a patient transfer.

10:39 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an auto accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.

FEB. 25

3:31 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Valley Road in Challis.

FEB. 27

9:57 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you