Oct. 5

10:19 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

1:27 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a fender bender on Ninth Street in Challis.

2:08 p.m. Gilchrist and Mitchell responded to a report of vandalism at Challis city park. Someone smashed a toilet.

3:20 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of an unwanted person on Main Street in Mackay.

3:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

Oct. 6

12:01 p.m. Downey responded to a report of possible car theft on Custer Road in Mackay.

12:57 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a phone scam in Custer County.

4:37 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an overdue person in the Mackay area.

Oct. 7

8:24 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of forgery on Valley Avenue in Challis.

4:56 p.m. Mitchell responded to a report of possible child abuse on North Avenue in Challis.

5:36 p.m. Mitchell responded to a report of a residential burglary in the Mackay area.

7:47 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Mackay area.

Oct. 8

12:20 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a fight on Main Street in Mackay.

10:14 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical alert call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

11:57 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an assault at Ken’s Club in Mackay.

Oct. 9

3:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.

7:30 a.m. Downey responded to a report of battery on Stephens Road in Challis.

5:50 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

7:02 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a runaway on Molly Lane in Challis.

9:11 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Grandview Canyon.

Oct. 10

11:06 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in the Stanley area.

5:55 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 near Stanley.

10:23 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to medical call on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

Oct. 11

10:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical alert call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

12:59 p.m. O’Brien responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

3:38 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Mackay Reservoir.

10:53 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Brady Lane in Stanley.

