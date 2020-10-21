Oct. 5
10:19 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
1:27 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a fender bender on Ninth Street in Challis.
2:08 p.m. Gilchrist and Mitchell responded to a report of vandalism at Challis city park. Someone smashed a toilet.
3:20 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of an unwanted person on Main Street in Mackay.
3:34 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
Oct. 6
12:01 p.m. Downey responded to a report of possible car theft on Custer Road in Mackay.
12:57 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a phone scam in Custer County.
4:37 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an overdue person in the Mackay area.
Oct. 7
8:24 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of forgery on Valley Avenue in Challis.
4:56 p.m. Mitchell responded to a report of possible child abuse on North Avenue in Challis.
5:36 p.m. Mitchell responded to a report of a residential burglary in the Mackay area.
7:47 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Mackay area.
Oct. 8
12:20 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a fight on Main Street in Mackay.
10:14 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical alert call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
11:57 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an assault at Ken’s Club in Mackay.
Oct. 9
3:43 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
7:30 a.m. Downey responded to a report of battery on Stephens Road in Challis.
5:50 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
7:02 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a runaway on Molly Lane in Challis.
9:11 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 in Grandview Canyon.
Oct. 10
11:06 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in the Stanley area.
5:55 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
10:23 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to medical call on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
Oct. 11
10:22 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical alert call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
12:59 p.m. O’Brien responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
3:38 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Mackay Reservoir.
10:53 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Brady Lane in Stanley.