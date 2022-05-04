APRIL 12

9:22 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a disturbance reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.

APRIL 13

7:10 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was called to a fight on Wilson Road in Challis. 

APRIL 15

1:58 p.m. Deputies Ron Pumphrey and Peterson responded to an accident near Custer and Bonanza.

APRIL 17

4:32 p.m. A drunk driver was reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

8:01 p.m. Challis ambulance personnel assisted an injured person on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton. 

APRIL 18

1:19 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of property damage at Mackay Oasis Stop 'n Go.

5:13 p.m. Challis ambulance personnel were sent to 13th Street in Challis. 

APRIL 20

1:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis. 

2:47 p.m. Peterson checked on a trespasser reported on Skyline Drive.

APRIL 21

11:30 a.m. Littering was reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay. 

APRIL 22

10:49 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew transported a patient at the clinic in Challis. 

1:35 p.m. A hit and run accident was reported in the parking lot at Ken's Club in Mackay.

APRIL 23

1:25 p.m. A theft was reported on Capitol Avenue in Mackay. 

3:20 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a call on Ima Mine Way in May.

APRIL 24

1:25 p.m. A dog problem was reported on Cedar Avenue in Mackay. 

5:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Valley Road.

