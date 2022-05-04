APRIL 12
9:22 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on a disturbance reported on Valley Avenue in Challis.
APRIL 13
7:10 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was called to a fight on Wilson Road in Challis.
APRIL 15
1:58 p.m. Deputies Ron Pumphrey and Peterson responded to an accident near Custer and Bonanza.
APRIL 17
4:32 p.m. A drunk driver was reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
8:01 p.m. Challis ambulance personnel assisted an injured person on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
APRIL 18
1:19 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of property damage at Mackay Oasis Stop 'n Go.
5:13 p.m. Challis ambulance personnel were sent to 13th Street in Challis.
APRIL 20
1:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis.
2:47 p.m. Peterson checked on a trespasser reported on Skyline Drive.
APRIL 21
11:30 a.m. Littering was reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
APRIL 22
10:49 a.m. The Challis ambulance crew transported a patient at the clinic in Challis.
1:35 p.m. A hit and run accident was reported in the parking lot at Ken's Club in Mackay.
APRIL 23
1:25 p.m. A theft was reported on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.
3:20 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a call on Ima Mine Way in May.
APRIL 24
1:25 p.m. A dog problem was reported on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
5:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance crew responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
