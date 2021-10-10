Sheriff's report Oct 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sept. 237:21 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.8:49 p.m. Deputies Joel Peterson, Pumphrey and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton. 9:39 p.m. Peterson responded to a traffic complaint on Main in Challis.9:57 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a theft at the Flat Rock Campground near Stanley.Sept. 257:06 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a possible DUI on Idaho 75 in Lower Stanley.Sept. 261:19 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to vandalism reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.6:04 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of animal cruelty at the Redfish Lake Marina. 7:07 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on suspicious circumstances on Wilson Lane in Challis.Sept. 2710:04 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.2:36 p.m. O’Brien checked on a report of a theft at the Buckhorn day use area near Stanley.5:25 p.m. Marshall responded to a theft reported on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.Sept. 282:16 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Stephens Road in Challis.4:44 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Restaurant in Stanley.6:21 p.m. Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.10:25 p.m. Peterson responded to an alarm on U.S. 93 in Challis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Mackay Stanley Clayton Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Council OKs Groveland annexation requests HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls tops Skyline at the last second, winning the Emotion Bowl for the first time in eight years Agile Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $22,666,650 Underwritten Public Offering of Common ... Bryan Smith announces campaign for Idaho’s second congressional district GreenBox POS Surpasses $1 Billion Processing Volume Milestone for 2021 American Association of Suicidology Welcomes Dr. Adam K. Walsh as Interim Executive Director Man dies after crashing into school bus near Idaho Falls Is Idaho all right? Gem State political standoff gets attention of World Wide Web, national media ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Launches its Blockchain Infrastructure Platform for Business ... Innospec Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.