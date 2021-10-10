Sept. 23

7:21 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.

8:49 p.m. Deputies Joel Peterson, Pumphrey and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.

9:39 p.m. Peterson responded to a traffic complaint on Main in Challis.

9:57 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a theft at the Flat Rock Campground near Stanley.

Sept. 25

7:06 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a possible DUI on Idaho 75 in Lower Stanley.

Sept. 26

1:19 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to vandalism reported on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

6:04 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of animal cruelty at the Redfish Lake Marina.

7:07 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked on suspicious circumstances on Wilson Lane in Challis.

Sept. 27

10:04 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.

2:36 p.m. O’Brien checked on a report of a theft at the Buckhorn day use area near Stanley.

5:25 p.m. Marshall responded to a theft reported on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.

Sept. 28

2:16 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Stephens Road in Challis.

4:44 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Restaurant in Stanley.

6:21 p.m. Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.

10:25 p.m. Peterson responded to an alarm on U.S. 93 in Challis.

