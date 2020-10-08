Sept. 21
11:09 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
11:57 a.m. Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
7:03 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist assisted a motorist Idaho 75 near Bayhorse.
Sept. 22
12:42 p.m. Challis fire volunteers responded to a fire on Blue Bird Lane in Challis. A homeowner was burning without having notified authorities, realized his mistake and put the fire out after Fire Chief Larry Garey arrived at his home.
8:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Buckboard Lane in Challis.
Sept. 23
12:19 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
8:04 a.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Idaho 75 near Sunbeam Hot Springs.
12:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
1:07 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Gilchrist responded to a report of a family dispute at the Valley Road trailer park in Challis.
5:57 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis.
10:25 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Idaho 75 in Lower Stanley.
Sept. 24
1:15 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Village Inn in Challis.
6:36 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to report of suspicious circumstances at the Challis Public Library.
11:21 a.m. Haugh responded to a report of an animal complaint on Butte Avenue in Challis.
6:09 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. 93 in Challis.
7:26 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of speeding on Piva Road in Challis.
Sept. 25
6:40 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted people in the Challis Roadhouse parking lot.
10:24 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a break in on College Street in Mackay.
10:47 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a sexual offense on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
6:41 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of an animal in distress on 10th Street in Challis.
Sept. 26
12:18 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
8:51 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an animal-vs.-vehicle accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
Sept. 27
2:54 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Village Court in Challis.
5:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Village Court in Challis.
1 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Stanley.