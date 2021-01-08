Dec. 14
8:17 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Leesburg Lane in Challis.
8:55 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
7:59 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
Dec. 15
12:46 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to slide-off on Lariat Lane in Challis.
3:48 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a computer scam on Crane Lane in Challis.
8:07 p.m. Deputies Matt Williams and Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Chevron gas station in Mackay.
Dec. 16
10:31 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an animal issue on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
Dec. 17
3:09 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Summit Circle in Challis.
9:13 a.m. Williams responded to a problem at the Mackay Elementary School.
Dec. 18
3:05 p.m. Williams responded to an issue on College Street in Mackay.
3:54 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
5:29 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien helped someone on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
Dec. 20
8:55 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a missing person on Idaho 75 near Bayhorse.
5:16 p.m. Williams and the Mackay ambulance responded to a report of an accident on Bar Road in Mackay.
Dec. 22
2:47 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Valley View Lane in Challis.
4:28 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road.
Dec. 23
12:34 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Park Creek Drive in Stanley.
10:02 p.m. O’Brien assisted another agency near Stanley.
Dec. 24
12:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Summit Circle in Challis.
3:29 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of possible theft.
7:07 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a dead deer on U.S. 93 near Challis.
Dec. 25
12:10 p.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.
Dec. 26
1:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Millick Lane in Challis.
1:57 p.m. Downey responded to a report of reckless driving on Custer Road in May.
Dec. 27
11:37 a.m. Downey responded to a report of suspicious activity on Summit Circle in Challis.
Dec. 28
11:22 a.m. Downey responded to a report of child abuse on Crane Lane in Challis.
7:06 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on McCaleb Road in Mackay.
Dec. 29
9:48 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of property damage on Beverland Road in Mackay.
Dec. 30
9:29 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.