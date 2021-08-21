Aug. 5
8:35 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
6:54 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a noise complaint on Third Street in in Challis.
7:26 p.m. Downey responded to a possible DUI at Real Deal Smoke and Tap House in Challis.
11:31 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to report of a battery on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
11:37 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75.
Aug. 6
12:17 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
12:57 a.m. Pumphrey responded to reported vandalism in Stanley.
12:02 p.m. Downey responded to a protection order violation.
1:46 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of animal cruelty at Redfish Lake Lodge.
4:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Aug. 7
6:33 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a reported theft on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.
9:50 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to reported theft at the Challis rodeo grounds.
3:19 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Challis rodeo grounds.
Aug. 8
2:28 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 in Clayton.
3:21 p.m. Rosenkrance checked on possible custodial interference near Mackay.
9:10 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a trespasser on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.
Aug. 9
1:15 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a fire alarm on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
4:30 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to an accident on Forest Service Road 135 near Mackay.
7:33 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley River Drive.
Aug. 10
7:43 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a reckless driver on Hotsprings Road in Challis.
Aug. 11
2:41 p.m. Deputies Matt Williams and Rosenkrance responded to an accident at the Wagon Wheel Motel in Mackay.
4:35 p.m. Downey responded to a dispute on Valley View Lane in Challis.
4:42 p.m. Downey responded to reported theft on Crane Lane in Challis.