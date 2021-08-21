Aug. 5

8:35 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hotsprings Road in Challis.

6:54 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a noise complaint on Third Street in in Challis.

7:26 p.m. Downey responded to a possible DUI at Real Deal Smoke and Tap House in Challis.

11:31 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to report of a battery on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.

11:37 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75.

Aug. 6

12:17 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

12:57 a.m. Pumphrey responded to reported vandalism in Stanley.

12:02 p.m. Downey responded to a protection order violation.

1:46 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of animal cruelty at Redfish Lake Lodge.

4:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

Aug. 7

6:33 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a reported theft on Capitol Avenue in Mackay.

9:50 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to reported theft at the Challis rodeo grounds.

3:19 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Challis rodeo grounds.

Aug. 8

2:28 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a reckless driver on Idaho 75 in Clayton.

3:21 p.m. Rosenkrance checked on possible custodial interference near Mackay.

9:10 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a trespasser on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

Aug. 9

1:15 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a fire alarm on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

4:30 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to an accident on Forest Service Road 135 near Mackay.

7:33 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley River Drive.

Aug. 10

7:43 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a reckless driver on Hotsprings Road in Challis.

Aug. 11

2:41 p.m. Deputies Matt Williams and Rosenkrance responded to an accident at the Wagon Wheel Motel in Mackay.

4:35 p.m. Downey responded to a dispute on Valley View Lane in Challis.

4:42 p.m. Downey responded to reported theft on Crane Lane in Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you