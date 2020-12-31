Dec. 8

8:55 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on the East Fork.

9:32 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a complaint on Crest Lane in Challis.

Dec. 9

8:34 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.

12:17 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a theft on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

4:25 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a juvenile problem on College Street in Mackay.

Dec. 10

2:43 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a fender bender in the Lambs Market parking lot in Challis.

6:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a call at Pioneer Court in Challis.

7:16 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a burglary on Antelope Road in Mackay.

Dec. 11 

2:05 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an animal complaint on U.S. 93 in Challis.

3:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a traffic complaint on Bar Road in Mackay.

5:32 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of theft near Challis.

Dec. 12

9:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

10:40 a.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a hay fire on Challis Creek Road in Challis. 

1:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of threats on Main Street in Mackay.

9:34 p.m. Peterson responded to a juvenile problem on Saturday Mountain Road in Clayton.

Dec. 13

3:08 p.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a report of an one-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.

