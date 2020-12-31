Dec. 8
8:55 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on the East Fork.
9:32 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a complaint on Crest Lane in Challis.
Dec. 9
8:34 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.
12:17 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a theft on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
4:25 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a juvenile problem on College Street in Mackay.
Dec. 10
2:43 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a fender bender in the Lambs Market parking lot in Challis.
6:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a call at Pioneer Court in Challis.
7:16 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a burglary on Antelope Road in Mackay.
Dec. 11
2:05 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an animal complaint on U.S. 93 in Challis.
3:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a traffic complaint on Bar Road in Mackay.
5:32 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of theft near Challis.
Dec. 12
9:56 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10:40 a.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a hay fire on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
1:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of threats on Main Street in Mackay.
9:34 p.m. Peterson responded to a juvenile problem on Saturday Mountain Road in Clayton.
Dec. 13
3:08 p.m. Rosenkrance and the Mackay ambulance responded to a report of an one-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.