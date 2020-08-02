July 13

10:06 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

3:48 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of property damage on Eva Falls Avenue in Stanley.

6:56 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis.

July 14

6:03 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance assisted another agency with an accident in Blaine County.

July 15

4:47 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Redfish Riverside Inn in Stanley.

11:41 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of trespassing on Dredge Camp Road in Stanley.

1:13 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of an accident at Mackay City Hall.

8:03 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Stanley Lake.

July 16

11:34 a.m. Stanley fire volunteers and Forest Service workers responded to a report of a fire near Stanley Lake. Campers had the fire mostly contained by the time firefighters arrived.

1:20 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an auto that crashed into a fence on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

3:35 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of fraud in the Challis area.

7:13 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

8:58 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call in Blaine County.

July 17

9:09 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the Clayton area.

3:23 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of trespassing on Custer Road near May.

11:39 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an overdue person at Sawmill RV Park in Clayton.

July 18

2:30 a.m. Williams responded to a medical call on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.

4:12 p.m. Williams assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.

4:32 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers responded to a report of a lost hiker on the trail between Sawtooth Lake and McGown Lake. The hiker made it back to camp unassisted.

7:10 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Crooked Creek Road in Stanley.

10:04 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a noise complaint on Pine Street in Mackay.

10:23 p.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 north of Challis.

10:53 p.m. O’Brien responded to an accident on Hotsprings Road in Challis.

July 19

2:17 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Main in Challis.

7:34 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on U.S. 93 in Challis.

9:26 a.m. Williams responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.

9:39 a.m. Williams responded to a report of reckless UTV drivers on Old Loop Road in Mackay.

2:37 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Buffalo Ridge Saloon in Clayton.

4:50 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

4:53 p.m. O’Brien responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.

7:09 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of domestic battery on East Fork Road in Challis.

10:46 p.m. O’Brien assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.

Tags