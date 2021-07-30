July 16
7:24 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to reported property damage on N. 4100 W. in Mackay.
12:59 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm at Ireland Bank in Mackay.
7:39 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an animal complaint at Iron Creek near Stanley.
9:45 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a fireworks complaint on Seventh Street in Challis.
11:58 p.m. Peterson responded to suspicious circumstances at Challis city park.
July 17
1:15 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a break-in on Summit Circle in Challis.
1:34 p.m. Pumphrey checked on a possible DUI on Idaho Highway 75 near Sunbeam.
7:06 p.m. Pumphrey and Rosenkrance responded to overdue people in the Stanley area.
7:28 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to someone trespassing at Mackay Reservoir.
July 18
12:59 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a noise complaint on Rose Avenue in Mackay.
1:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Wilson Road in Challis.
8:03 a.m. Deputy John Haugh checked on suspicious circumstances at Redfish Lake near Stanley.
1:54 p.m. Downey responded to a complaint on Valley View Circle in Challis.
8:45 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Mountain Village Mercantile in Stanley.
July 19
7:05 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
12:21 p.m. Challis and Ellis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Ellis.
1:25 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to someone trespassing on Summit Road in Mackay.
7:46 p.m. Gilchrist responded to someone trespassing on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.
9:44 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of an assault on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.
July 21
9:55 a.m. Peterson responded to an accident on South Avenue in Challis.
4:25 p.m. Peterson assisted someone on Sleeping Deer Road in Challis.
9:12 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an accident on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
10:23 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to reported domestic battery in the Mackay area.