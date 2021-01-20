Jan. 7
1:28 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a report of an injured person near Smiley Creek in Blaine County.
2:13 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a wanted subject on Foothills Road in Challis.
10:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Lanier Lane in Challis.
Jan. 8
10:43 p.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Justin Mitchell responded to a probation violation on Main in Challis.
Jan. 9
5:06 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Challis High School.
5:50 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
6:05 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 12th Street in Challis.
Jan. 11
4:29 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
5:07 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a juvenile problem on Larter Way in Mackay.
Jan. 12
12:29 p.m. Williams responded to a report of theft on College Street in Mackay.
12:55 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of identity theft in Challis.
1:04 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of threats at Kimble Oil and Gas in Challis.
8:24 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to medical agency assist call in Lemhi County.
10:40 p.m. Peterson responded to a civil complaint on Valley Road in Challis.
Jan. 13
8:28 a.m. Gilchrist and Rosenkrance responded to a juvenile problem on Clinic Road in Challis.
12:06 p.m. Gilchrist responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on U.S. 93 north of Mackay.
5:52 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of someone shooting fireworks on College Street in Mackay.
7:21 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.