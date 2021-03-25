March 11
10:49 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell assisted at a civil standby on Valley Avenue in Challis.
1:48 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of cattle rustling on Fish Hatchery Road in Mackay.
March 12
12:18 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
March 13
3:59 a.m. Williams responded to a vehicle off the road near Pass Creek in the Mackay area.
5:34 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a domestic disturbance at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.
March 14
8:02 p.m. Williams responded to an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
March 15
1:44 a.m. Williams responded to a trespass incident on 4300 North in Mackay.
3:39 p.m. Williams responded to a report of a burglary on Main Street in Mackay that turned out to be false.
7:49 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Wilson Road in Challis.
March 16
2:09 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Mitchell assisted a person on Third Street in Challis.
5:23 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Mountain Village Lodge in Stanley.
March 17
11 a.m. Mitchell responded to a report of a stolen vehicle near the Shiloh Warm Springs Ranch in Challis. The auto was later found.
8:04 p.m. Williams assisted another agency on 3100 North in Darlington.