March 30
1:19 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Seventh Street in Challis.
6:59 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of threats on 10th Street in Challis.
March 31
12:04 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Upper Hot Springs Road in Challis.
12:37 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an animal-vs.-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.
April 1
11:07 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a dog bite on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
12:06 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
5:11 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to an agency assist request on Crooked Creek Road in Stanley.
7:06 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Challis area.
8:35 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a fire call on Hot Springs Road in Challis.
April 2
8:46 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.
12:05 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
1:30 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Idaho 75 near Challis.
9:23 p.m. Bowman responded to a report of a missing person in the Stanley area.
April 3
5 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.
April 4
8:27 a.m. Bowman responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Merritt Lane in Stanley.
3:10 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and O’Brien responded to a report of power breaking on Butte Avenue.
3:56 p.m. Williams responded to a report of shooting in the Darlington area near Mackay.
4:13 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of someone in need of assistance in the Mackay area.
8:31 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident near Mackay.
April 5
3:16 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a complaint on North Avenue in Challis.
7:56 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of assault near Mackay.
9:37 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an overdue person in the Ellis area.
10:54 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.