March 30

1:19 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Seventh Street in Challis.

6:59 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of threats on 10th Street in Challis.

March 31

12:04 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Upper Hot Springs Road in Challis.

12:37 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an animal-vs.-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Clayton.

April 1

11:07 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a dog bite on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

12:06 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

5:11 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman responded to an agency assist request on Crooked Creek Road in Stanley.

7:06 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a suspicious person in the Challis area.

8:35 p.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a fire call on Hot Springs Road in Challis.

April 2

8:46 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.

12:05 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident on U.S. 93 in Mackay.

1:30 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Mitchell responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Idaho 75 near Challis.

9:23 p.m. Bowman responded to a report of a missing person in the Stanley area.

April 3

5 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Pahsimeroi Road in Ellis.

April 4

8:27 a.m. Bowman responded to a report of someone in need of assistance on Merritt Lane in Stanley.

3:10 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and O’Brien responded to a report of power breaking on Butte Avenue.

3:56 p.m. Williams responded to a report of shooting in the Darlington area near Mackay.

4:13 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of someone in need of assistance in the Mackay area.

8:31 p.m. Williams responded to a report of an accident near Mackay.

April 5

3:16 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a complaint on North Avenue in Challis.

7:56 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of assault near Mackay.

9:37 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of an overdue person in the Ellis area.

10:54 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

Tags