MAY 22
9:32 a.m. A driver reported striking a deer with an auto on Idaho Highway 75.
3:30 p.m. Search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of an ATV accident on Squaw Creek Road near Clayton.
MAY 23
3:34 p.m. Someone on Crane Lane in Challis reported a theft.
6:36 p.m. Deputy Bryedon Brewer checked on something suspicious on McCaleb Avenue in Mackey.
MAY 24
9:08 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call in Ellis.
MAY 25
9:04 a.m. Someone in rural Mackay reported a theft.
9:13 a.m. Someone reported a theft at Mountain Village in Stanley.
2:18 p.m. Vandalism was reported at the Ellis Post Office.
MAY 27
8:26 a.m. Someone reported property damage on College Street in Mackay.
8:59 a.m. Someone at Mackay Reservoir was reportedly making a lot of noise.
9:42 a.m. Property damage was reported on Foothills Road in Challis.
4 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call at the Mountain Village hot springs.
9:42 p.m. Deputy Gregory Pitts responded to a complaint in the Sheep Trail campground in Stanley.
MAY 28
10:47 a.m. A theft was reported at Redfish Lake Lodge in Stanley.
9:31 p.m. Deputy Jordan Kunkel responded to a report of a disturbance at Challis Hot Springs.
MAY 30
7:53 p.m. A theft was reported at the High Country Inn in Stanley.
8:40 p.m. Someone complained about fireworks being set off on Third Street in Challis.
MAY 31
7:34 p.m. Someone in Mackay reported they’d been harassed.
JUNE 2
5:49 p.m. Someone in Challis reported they were being stalked.
9:57 p.m. Pitts responded to an accident on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
10:07 p.m. Pitts checked on a complaint filed by people in the Sunny Gulch campground near Stanley.
JUNE 3
9:48 a.m. Someone on Apex Lane complained about an auto parked at their house.
1:02 p.m. A dog bit someone on Artemesia Avenue in Mackay.
10:51 p.m. Someone reported a prowler on Valley Avenue in Challis.
JUNE 4
1:34 p.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on Valley Road.
5:15 p.m. Flooding was reported on Herd Creek on the East Fork.
