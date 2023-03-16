FEB. 2012:07 a.m. A disturbance was reported at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
10:45 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on Lagoon Lane.
FEB. 222 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Valley View Circle in Challis.
9:04 p.m. Deputy Chris Harvey checked on a report of something suspicious on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
11:39 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on U.S. Highway 93.
FEB. 246:39 p.m. A burglary was reported at a home on Valley Road in Challis.
FEB. 259:01 a.m. Challis ambulance workers assisted an injured person on Lagoon Lane.
9:41 a.m. Someone reported a theft at Mackay Reservoir.
12:24 p.m. A fire was reported along Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
5:40 p.m. Someone on South Avenue in Challis complained about a dog.
FEB. 276:01 p.m. Challis volunteer firefighters were sent to a fire on Leesburg Lane.
9 p.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Buckboard Lane.
FEB. 288:08 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen in Mackay.
11:59 a.m. Challis firefighters and ambulance crews were sent to a vehicle accident on Morgan Creek Road.
6:12 p.m. Chief Deputy Crissi Gilchrist responded to an accident reported in the parking lot of Lambs Market in Challis.
8:54 p.m. Challis firefighters responded to a chimney fire on 13th Street.
MARCH 111:52 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a call on River Avenue in Clayton.
MARCH 27:55 a.m. Someone on Valley Road in Challis reported their mail had been stolen.
MARCH 49:43 a.m. Challis ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Conestoga.
11:04 a.m. An assault was reported in Mackay.
6:32 p.m. Someone was arrested for a traffic violation near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Main in Challis.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.