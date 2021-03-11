Feb. 25
7:55 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a suspicious person on Highline Drive in Challis.
9:11 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a civil issue on Kathy’s Way in Mackay.
1:25 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of someone bitten by a dog on Cowboy Lane in Challis.
3:35 p.m. Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of a theft on Viking Way in Challis.
6:57 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a theft on Apex Lane in Challis.
9:36 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a domestic disturbance in the Darlington area.
Feb. 26
12:14 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
Feb. 27
4:25 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to medical call on Summit Circle in Challis.
11:13 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of vandalism at Valley Creek near Stanley. Something or someone crashed into the gate at a gated community.
2:07 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a theft on Sixth Street in Challis.
10:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a domestic dispute on Rod and Gun Club Loop in Challis.
Feb. 28
8:27 a.m. O’Brien responded to a report of overdue snowmobilers near Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley. The snowmobilers found their way to their planned destination after spending a night outside.
March 2
11:09 a.m. Idaho Transportation Department workers cleared a snow slide off Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
7:18 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident near Stanley.
March 3
7:08 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.