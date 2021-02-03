Jan. 22
2:32 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a civil complaint on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
Jan. 23
6:39 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a semi-trailer stuck in the snow on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
8:52 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Spruce Street in Mackay.
10:05 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a burglary on Valley View Lane in Challis.
Jan. 25
10:17 a.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a missing person on Whitetail Drive in Clayton.
3:54 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
Jan. 26
4:30 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Valley Road in Stanley.
8:31 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien and Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of an assault at the Riverside Hotel in Stanley.
Jan. 28
7:53 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 10th Street in Challis.
9:10 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
4:42 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a slide-off on Morgan Creek Road near Challis.