Oct. 12
1:12 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of overdue people in the Stanley area.
1:36 a.m. O’Brien responded to an animal-vs-vehicle accident on Redfish Lake Road in Stanley.
9:13 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of vandalism near Bayhorse Lake.
10:27 a.m. Downey responded to a report of an injured cow in the Pahsimeroi area.
4:33 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a civil complaint on Apex Lane in Challis.
9:22 p.m. Downey responded to a report of an accident on U.S. Highway 93 in Leslie.
Oct. 13
8:32 a.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell and Gilchrist responded to a report of an overdue person near Sawmill Canyon.
10:55 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of a hunter trespassing on Thompson Creek Mine property and killing a deer near Clayton.
2:27 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
3 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of a dead deer on Village Court in Challis.
3:51 p.m. Downey and the Mackay ambulance responded to a medical call on Custer Street in Mackay.
4:30 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an animal complaint on Jeff Flats Road in Challis.
5:43 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of speeding vehicles on Piva Road in Challis.
6:45 p.m. Downey responded to a report of a shot animal on Fullmer Avenue in Mackay.
7:33 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a theft near Little Boulder Creek in Custer County.
8:57 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of an alarm on Shaw Mesa Road in Stanley.
Oct. 14
8:11 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Downey responded to a juvenile problem at Mackay High School.
1:30 p.m. Deputy John Haugh assisted Child Protective Services at Challis High School.
6:01 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Hutchinson Lane north of Challis.
Oct. 15
Noon Peterson responded to a report of a no-contact order violation at Challis Elementary School.
5:44 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person in the Patterson area.
Oct. 16
10:56 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of inattentive driving on Wall Street in Stanley.
5:32 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of a false alarm at Wells Fargo Bank in Challis.
6:47 p.m. Rosenkrance and O’Brien responded to a report of a reckless driver in the Mackay area.
7:33 p.m. Rosenkrance and O’Brien assisted a motorist on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
10:23 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at the Holiday Lodge Motel in Challis.
Oct. 17
9:05 a.m. The Mackay ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.
4:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Road in Challis.
2:37 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of trespassing on Elm Avenue in Mackay.
Oct. 18
12:26 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Ninth Street in Challis.
5:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an alarm on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
6:10 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Niece Avenue in Stanley.