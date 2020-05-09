April 20
1:25 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to complaint on Clinic Road in Challis.
4:07 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Capital Avenue in Mackay.
2:25 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a call on Bluebird Lane in Challis.
April 21
12:38 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted a motorist on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
2:03 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Sixth Street in Challis.
3:14 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Pumphrey responded to a fire call near Saturday Mountain near Clayton. The person who called in the fire thought their home was burning, but only part of their backyard burned. The fire was set by the caller's child, who was burning ants with a magnifying glass.
5:28 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident on Valley Road in Challis.
April 22
11:05 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Lime Creek Road in Challis.
3:40 p.m. Deputy Lane Bowman and Pumphrey responded to a report of reckless driving on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
5:40 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of trespassing on Houston Road in Mackay.
April 23
8:17 a.m. Lumpkin and Gilchrist responded to a report of abuse on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:58 a.m. Deputy Kyle O'Brien responded to a report of property damage on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
5:39 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a civil complaint in the Challis area.
April 24
10:22 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
4:47 p.m. O'Brien responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Valley Avenue in Challis.
9:42 p.m. Williams responded to an animal complaint on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
April 25
12:44 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a juvenile problem on Larter Way in Mackay.
2:21 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
April 26
11:02 a.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and O'Brien responded to a brush fire on Clinic Road in Challis. The fire was out before responders arrived.
6:58 p.m. Rosenkrance and Williams responded to a report of domestic battery on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
10:47 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a juvenile problem on Larter Way in Mackay.