Sept. 2

8:50 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Road.

4:58 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Deputy Trevor Downey were called to a motorcycle accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.

6:51 p.m. Downey responded to an animal complaint on Keyes Lane in Challis.

7:57 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, Deputy Theresa Marshall and Downey responded to a battery on South Avenue in Challis.

Sept. 3

9:25 a.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Theresa Marshall checked on a report of overdue people near Mackay.

10:22 a.m. Marshall was called about a trailer blocking an alley on McCaleb Avenue in Mackay.

8:24 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.

8:26 p.m. Marshall responded to a report of a theft on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.

11:58 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

Sept. 4

10:25 a.m. Downey responded to a theft reported on Summit Circle in Challis.

10:30 a.m. Pumphrey and Idaho State Police officers were called about a complaint at the Stanley Lake highway turnoff.

12:26 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to threats allegedly made on Valley View Lane in Challis.

6:13 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint from someone on Leesburg Lane in Challis.

8:14 p.m. Fish and Game Officer Kyle Christiansen and Pumphrey responded to a disturbance on Idaho 75 in Stanley.

Sept. 5

11:06 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.

11:20 a.m. Forest Service law enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to a complaint near Bayhorse Lake.

1:58 p.m. The Stanley ambulance helped an injured person at the Redfish Lake campground.

8:56 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an unwanted person on Custer Street in Mackay.

Sept. 6

1:50 a.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.

10:39 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.

12:19 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a complaint on Old Loop Road in Mackay.

5:10 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Bridal Veil Falls near Stanley.

Sept. 7

1:33 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Redfish Lake Road near Stanley.

7:25 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Downey responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.

Sept. 8

7:56 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 in Stanley.

7:57 p.m. Downey and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.

Tags

Recommended for you