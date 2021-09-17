Sept. 2
8:50 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Rod and Gun Club Road.
4:58 p.m. Challis fire volunteers, the Challis ambulance and Deputy Trevor Downey were called to a motorcycle accident on Idaho Highway 75 in Clayton.
6:51 p.m. Downey responded to an animal complaint on Keyes Lane in Challis.
7:57 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin, Deputy Theresa Marshall and Downey responded to a battery on South Avenue in Challis.
Sept. 3
9:25 a.m. Deputies Shade Rosenkrance and Theresa Marshall checked on a report of overdue people near Mackay.
10:22 a.m. Marshall was called about a trailer blocking an alley on McCaleb Avenue in Mackay.
8:24 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and the Stanley ambulance responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
8:26 p.m. Marshall responded to a report of a theft on U.S. Highway 93 in Mackay.
11:58 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
Sept. 4
10:25 a.m. Downey responded to a theft reported on Summit Circle in Challis.
10:30 a.m. Pumphrey and Idaho State Police officers were called about a complaint at the Stanley Lake highway turnoff.
12:26 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to threats allegedly made on Valley View Lane in Challis.
6:13 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint from someone on Leesburg Lane in Challis.
8:14 p.m. Fish and Game Officer Kyle Christiansen and Pumphrey responded to a disturbance on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
Sept. 5
11:06 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 in Challis.
11:20 a.m. Forest Service law enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to a complaint near Bayhorse Lake.
1:58 p.m. The Stanley ambulance helped an injured person at the Redfish Lake campground.
8:56 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an unwanted person on Custer Street in Mackay.
Sept. 6
1:50 a.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
10:39 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.
12:19 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a complaint on Old Loop Road in Mackay.
5:10 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue workers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call near Bridal Veil Falls near Stanley.
Sept. 7
1:33 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Redfish Lake Road near Stanley.
7:25 p.m. The Challis ambulance and Downey responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.
Sept. 8
7:56 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted a motorist on Idaho 75 in Stanley.
7:57 p.m. Downey and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Valley View Lane in Challis.