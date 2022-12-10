Nov. 13
2:38 p.m. Deputy Jordan Kunkel checked on a report that a no-contact order had been violated in Challis.
Nov. 14
1:50 p.m. Deputies checked on a report of suspicious activity at the Real Deal Smokehouse in Challis.
6:13 p.m. Deputies and ambulance workers responded to a residence near Tunnel Rock for an apparent murder.
Nov. 15
10:41 p.m. Fish and Game Office Matt Cahoon responded to a report of a deer problem at 1021 Main in Challis.
Nov. 16
11:15 a.m. Deputy Ethan Kelly responded to an accident reported at the Y-Inn in Challis.
Nov. 17
7:17 a.m. Ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Pi Road in May.
Nov. 18
4:04 p.m. A reckless driver was reported near the intersection of Challis Creek and Clinic roads.
Nov. 20
10:17 a.m. Deputy Chris Harvey provided traffic control as cattle were moved across U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
Nov. 22
2:55 p.m. Ambulance workers responded to a 911 call on U.S. 93 near Challis.
10:12 p.m. A person was arrested at Butte Avenue and Third Street in Challis for driving under the influence.
Nov. 23
6:59 p.m. A driver stuck an animal on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
Nov. 25 10:34 a.m. Hunters were reportedly trespassing at Pennal Gulch.
8:26 p.m. Ambulance workers responded to a call on Third Street in Challis.
Nov. 26
11:39 a.m. Ambulance workers responded to a medical call on Valley Avenue in Challis.
1 p.m. Volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Challis.
9:38 p.m. Harvey responded to a disturbance reported on College Street in Mackay.
