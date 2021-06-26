June 10

10:28 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a flipped boat at the Mackay Reservoir.

11:11 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a deer-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

11:16 a.m. Haugh responded to a tree that fell on a camper at the Mackay Reservoir.

1:21 p.m. Haugh responded to an assault on W 3700 N in Mackay.

7:16 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Idaho Transportation Department workers responded to a fallen tree on Idaho 21 near Stanley.

June 12

3:04 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an animal complaint at North Fork Lake near Mackay.

6:50 p.m. Pumphrey assisted someone in the Stanley area.

8:12 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue volunteers responded to overdue people on the Fisher Creek Trail near Stanley.

June 13

3:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an abandoned vehicle on Lower Cedar Creek Falls Road near Mackay.

June 14

2:43 p.m. O’Brien, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a burning RV at Stanley Lake.

June 15

9:43 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake near Stanley.

10:18 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a disturbance on Valley View Lane in Challis.

June 16

9:45 a.m. Downey responded for a civil standby on Valley View Lane in Challis.

4:53 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

10:01 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an animal call on Idaho Highway 75 in Lower Stanley.

10:29 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to suspicious circumstances on Custer Street in Mackay.

