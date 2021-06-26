June 10
10:28 a.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to a flipped boat at the Mackay Reservoir.
11:11 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a deer-vs-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.
11:16 a.m. Haugh responded to a tree that fell on a camper at the Mackay Reservoir.
1:21 p.m. Haugh responded to an assault on W 3700 N in Mackay.
7:16 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Idaho Transportation Department workers responded to a fallen tree on Idaho 21 near Stanley.
June 12
3:04 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an animal complaint at North Fork Lake near Mackay.
6:50 p.m. Pumphrey assisted someone in the Stanley area.
8:12 p.m. Sawtooth Search and Rescue volunteers responded to overdue people on the Fisher Creek Trail near Stanley.
June 13
3:18 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an abandoned vehicle on Lower Cedar Creek Falls Road near Mackay.
June 14
2:43 p.m. O’Brien, Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a burning RV at Stanley Lake.
June 15
9:43 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at Redfish Lake near Stanley.
10:18 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey and Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a disturbance on Valley View Lane in Challis.
June 16
9:45 a.m. Downey responded for a civil standby on Valley View Lane in Challis.
4:53 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
10:01 p.m. Pumphrey responded to an animal call on Idaho Highway 75 in Lower Stanley.
10:29 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to suspicious circumstances on Custer Street in Mackay.