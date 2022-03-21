MARCH 7

10:24 a.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.

MARCH 8

3:54 p.m. A theft near Redfish Lake was reported to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

MARCH 9

12:28 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call near the intersection of Smiley Creek and Skyline Drive in Blaine County.

10:50 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the medical clinic.

12:53 p.m. A theft on Main Street in Mackay was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.

2:12 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers were called to a fire on Highline Drive.

8:19 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.

MARCH 10

5:46 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 near Challis.

MARCH 11

1:31 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on 12th Street.

MARCH 12

2:51 p.m. A reckless motorcyclist was reported on Valley Road in Challis.

9:38 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked out a report of suspicious circumstances on Challis Creek Road.

9:53 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted a person on Wrangler Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you