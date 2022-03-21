MARCH 7
10:24 a.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
MARCH 8
3:54 p.m. A theft near Redfish Lake was reported to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
MARCH 9
12:28 a.m. Stanley ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call near the intersection of Smiley Creek and Skyline Drive in Blaine County.
10:50 a.m. Challis ambulance volunteers transported a patient at the medical clinic.
12:53 p.m. A theft on Main Street in Mackay was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
2:12 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers were called to a fire on Highline Drive.
8:19 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
MARCH 10
5:46 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on U.S. 93 near Challis.
MARCH 11
1:31 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers responded to a medical call on 12th Street.
MARCH 12
2:51 p.m. A reckless motorcyclist was reported on Valley Road in Challis.
9:38 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey checked out a report of suspicious circumstances on Challis Creek Road.
9:53 p.m. Challis ambulance volunteers assisted a person on Wrangler Lane.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.