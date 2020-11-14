Oct. 25
10:27 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted someone on White Knob Street in Mackay.
6:06 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Main in Challis.
Oct. 26
8:38 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.
Oct. 27
12:35 a.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a house fire on Crane Lane in Challis.
8:42 a.m. Downey responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
11:41 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a trespasser on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
1:46 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of a bear cub in the Clayton area.
8:49 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a missing person in the Sunbeam area.
Oct. 28
10:14 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
8:44 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible drunk driver on Trail Creek Road.
Oct. 29
12:26 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of harassment in the Mackay area.
3:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.
10:07 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of domestic battery on Chilly Road.
Oct. 30
10:50 a.m. Pumphrey assisted someone on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
Oct. 31
10:07 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an injured person on Challis Creek Road in Challis.
10:41 a.m. Downey responded to a report of an open door on Sixth Street in Challis.
5:19 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Squaw Creek Road in Clayton.
10:17 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a disturbance on Sixth Street in Challis.
10:21 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 75 east of Stanley.
Nov. 1
12:49 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
2:33 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Kasino Club in Stanley.
2:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis.
11:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of threats in the Darlington area.