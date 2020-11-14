Oct. 25

10:27 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance assisted someone on White Knob Street in Mackay.

6:06 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Main in Challis.

Oct. 26

8:38 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.

Oct. 27

12:35 a.m. Challis fire volunteers and the Challis ambulance responded to a house fire on Crane Lane in Challis.

8:42 a.m. Downey responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.

11:41 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a trespasser on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.

1:46 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen responded to a report of a bear cub in the Clayton area.

8:49 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a missing person in the Sunbeam area.

Oct. 28

10:14 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

8:44 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible drunk driver on Trail Creek Road.

Oct. 29

12:26 p.m. Deputy Justin Mitchell responded to a report of harassment in the Mackay area.

3:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.

10:07 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of domestic battery on Chilly Road.

Oct. 30

10:50 a.m. Pumphrey assisted someone on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.

Oct. 31

10:07 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to an injured person on Challis Creek Road in Challis.

10:41 a.m. Downey responded to a report of an open door on Sixth Street in Challis.

5:19 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Squaw Creek Road in Clayton.

10:17 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a disturbance on Sixth Street in Challis.

10:21 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of an accident on Idaho 75 east of Stanley.

Nov. 1

12:49 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.

2:33 a.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call at the Kasino Club in Stanley.

2:12 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis.

11:50 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of threats in the Darlington area.

