June 24
5:13 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a runaway on Bluebird Lane in Challis.
5:57 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Upper Hot Springs Road in Challis.
10:01 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a parking complaint on Niece Avenue in Stanley.
June 25
1:34 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a traffic issue on Beverland Road in Mackay.
1:56 p.m. Deputies O’Brien and John Haugh conducted a boat inspection and found a controlled substance at Redfish Lake.
June 26
10:01 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a property dispute on U.S. 93 in Mackay.
2:29 p.m. Peterson responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Clinic Road in Challis.
2:40 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a traffic issue near Mackay Reservoir.
6:37 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Elk Meadow Road near Stanley.
6:50 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
7:31 p.m. The Challis ambulance, Challis and Ellis fire volunteers and Peterson responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
June 27
1:14 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an animal complaint on Idaho Highway 75 in Stanley.
7:12 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to an injured person at the Mountain Village gas station in Stanley.
9:43 p.m. Williams responded to a fireworks complaint near Mackay.
June 29
9:23 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to a water dispute on Sleeping Deer Road in Challis.
June 30
6:37 p.m. Downey checked on a complaint of an unwanted person at Kimble Oil and Gas in Challis.