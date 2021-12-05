Sheriff's report Dec 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 229:08 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted a person on Cape Horn Road in Stanley.9:12 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall, the Mackay ambulance and Idaho State Police officers were called to a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay. Nov. 2311:40 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an alarm on Clinic Road in Challis.4:48 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93.Nov. 247 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.7 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted another agency on North Fork Road near Mackay.8:24 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of possible abuse at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.Nov. 252:10 p.m. Rosenkrance checked on a trespassing incident on Old Loop Road in Mackay.4:03 p.m. Downey assisted someone on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis. 5:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.5:48 p.m. Downey looked into a parking complaint on Fifth Street in Challis.Nov. 267:51 a.m. Downey responded to an accident on Bradshaw Lane in Challis.8:37 a.m. Downey responded to a report of possible abuse on Valley Road in Challis.8:41 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.8:57 a.m. Downey responded to property damage on 10th Street in Challis.6:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance assisted an injured person on South Avenue in Challis.Nov. 272:57 a.m. Marshall responded to an alarm at Ken’s Club in Mackay.Nov. 281:44 p.m. Marshall responded to an a problem at the Mackay Airport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Mackay Stanley Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today O holy ‘Fight’: North Idaho lawyer and neighbors are at odds over home’s holiday display Cathrae, Sharon Ammon City Councilman Wiscombe resigns Winterbottom, Mike Nixing the 's-word': Idaho to see dozens of name changes after federal directive Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history Siddoway, Jeanne HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest falls in third day of Corner Canyon tournament Anderson, Stanton Upcoming holiday events in the Idaho Falls area Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.