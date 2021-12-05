Nov. 22

9:08 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted a person on Cape Horn Road in Stanley.

9:12 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall, the Mackay ambulance and Idaho State Police officers were called to a fatal accident on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.

Nov. 23

11:40 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an alarm on Clinic Road in Challis.

4:48 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93.

Nov. 24

7 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.

7 p.m. Rosenkrance assisted another agency on North Fork Road near Mackay.

8:24 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of possible abuse at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.

Nov. 25

2:10 p.m. Rosenkrance checked on a trespassing incident on Old Loop Road in Mackay.

4:03 p.m. Downey assisted someone on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.

5:02 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Main in Challis.

5:48 p.m. Downey looked into a parking complaint on Fifth Street in Challis.

Nov. 26

7:51 a.m. Downey responded to an accident on Bradshaw Lane in Challis.

8:37 a.m. Downey responded to a report of possible abuse on Valley Road in Challis.

8:41 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Main Street in Mackay.

8:57 a.m. Downey responded to property damage on 10th Street in Challis.

6:38 p.m. The Challis ambulance assisted an injured person on South Avenue in Challis.

Nov. 27

2:57 a.m. Marshall responded to an alarm at Ken’s Club in Mackay.

Nov. 28

1:44 p.m. Marshall responded to an a problem at the Mackay Airport.

