Nov. 29

4:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of harassment on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.

Nov. 30

9 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an assault on Main in Challis.

Dec. 1

2:40 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.

3:44 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted another agency near Pettit Lake.

4:27 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a trespass incident near Pass Creek.

Dec. 2

10:12 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medial call on Clinic Road in Challis.

11:45 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a complaint at Challis city park.

3:10 p.m. Peterson responded to an accident in the Lambs Market parking lot in Challis.

8:21 p.m. Peterson was called to a disturbance on Dowton Lane in Ellis.

Dec. 3

10:11 a.m. Peterson checked on a report of a theft on Ninth Street in Challis.

11:15 a.m. Peterson looked into a theft reported in Challis.

4:17 p.m. Pumphrey assisted another agency on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.

Dec. 4

2:52 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to an alarm on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.

Dec. 5

8:42 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted someone on Idaho 21 near Stanley.

