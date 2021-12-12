Sheriff's report Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nov. 294:05 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of harassment on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.Nov. 30 9 a.m. Deputy Trevor Downey responded to an assault on Main in Challis.Dec. 12:40 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.3:44 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted another agency near Pettit Lake.4:27 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a trespass incident near Pass Creek.Dec. 210:12 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medial call on Clinic Road in Challis.11:45 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a complaint at Challis city park. 3:10 p.m. Peterson responded to an accident in the Lambs Market parking lot in Challis.8:21 p.m. Peterson was called to a disturbance on Dowton Lane in Ellis.Dec. 310:11 a.m. Peterson checked on a report of a theft on Ninth Street in Challis.11:15 a.m. Peterson looked into a theft reported in Challis.4:17 p.m. Pumphrey assisted another agency on Idaho Highway 21 in Stanley.Dec. 42:52 p.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall responded to an alarm on Trail Creek Road in Mackay.Dec. 58:42 p.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien assisted someone on Idaho 21 near Stanley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff Challis Stanley Mackay Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Casper, Cheri Smith, Branden HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sugar-Salem boys basketball picks up first win Hunter, Elaine Brown, Lonnie Big vision for tiny homes: Pocatello developer aims to make having a house affordable again New Idaho State football coach Charlie Ragle plans to change the perception of the program Pantoja, Domingo & Jodene HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Jeff Marshall calling it a career after 26 years HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Sugar-Salem tops area players in all-state selections Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.