Aug. 10
2:20 p.m. Deputy Trevor Downey assisted a motorist on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
4:04 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist and Downey assisted the public on Valley View Lane in Challis.
7:26 p.m. Stanley fire volunteers and the Stanley ambulance responded to a report of a slide-off on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley.
Aug. 11
11:46 a.m. Deputy Kyle O’Brien responded to a report of property damage at the Stanley Airport.
Aug. 12
10:16 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a report of an injured person on Clinic Road in Challis.
11:03 a.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted the Forest Service on Buckhorn Bridge near Stanley.
3:40 p.m. Downey, Gilchrist, the Challis ambulance and Challis fire volunteers responded to a report of a fire on Idaho 75 near Challis. A small grass fire broke out near a leaking propane tank, but firefighters put the fire out quickly and fixed the leak.
3:56 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Clinic Road in Challis.
4:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis.
Aug. 13
2:44 p.m. Pumphrey, the Stanley ambulance and Stanley fire volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 21 west of Stanley.
Aug. 14
1:47 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call at Diamond Peak Health Care in Challis.
2:21 p.m. O’Brien responded to a report of illegal camping on Idaho 75 near Clayton.
2:58 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of disorderly conduct on Valley Avenue in Challis.
5:16 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson assisted another agency in Roy.
6:20 p.m. Deputies Scott Lightburn and John Haugh responded to a report of a boat in need of a tow on Redfish Lake near Stanley.
Aug. 15
11:57 a.m. Haugh responded to a report of a complaint between two parties at the Sandy Beach boat launch on Redfish Lake near Stanley.
12:02 p.m. Haugh responded to a report of a boat violation on Redfish Lake near Stanley.
12:46 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Sawtooth Law Offices in Challis.
3:03 p.m. The Stanley ambulance responded to a medical call on Idaho 21 in Stanley.
6:50 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of property damage on Crystal Court in Challis.
7:31 p.m. Deputy Matt Williams responded to a report of domestic battery on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
Aug. 16
12:12 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of a disturbance on Ace of Diamonds Street in Stanley.
1:21 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of an accident on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
2:10 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of battery on Critchfield Avenue in Stanley.
8:35 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Third Street in Challis.